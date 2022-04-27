Be a Hero with United Way: A look at the Salvation Army

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we work to, “Be a Hero” partnering with United Way of the Brazos Valley, one of their partner agencies continues to meet the spiritual and physical needs of area residents.

The Salvation Army serves in multiple says from grocery assistance, fans and heaters to back to school supplies as well as spiritual support.

They are seeing a big need in our community with inflation and higher costs from gas to groceries.

United Way of the Brazos Valley supports the Salvation Army in their mission.

“So the Salvation Army is one of the 26 partners of United Way and we really are contributing to the same kind of causes that the United Way organization is with supporting financial stability, healthcare and financial assistance,” said Emily Parra, Salvation Army Communications and Community Relations Coordinator.

The organization provides disaster assistance, Angel Tree gifts at Christmas and case management services. They also have volunteer opportunities.

Their website can be found here.

