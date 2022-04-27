Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to add staff, continue fostering relationships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley is to create and sustain lasting and enjoying matches with volunteers and youth who face adversity in our community. Big Brothers and Big Sisters, known as “Bigs,” provide encouragement, friendship, guidance and support to children in need of a positive and caring adult role model in their life.

The staff at BBBS guides Bigs through the process. From something as small as suggesting fun activities for the pairs to do together to making game plans for after high school graduation.

There is no cost for children and families to participate in the program. BBBS is a fully volunteer and donor-supported organization. That’s where United Way of the Brazos Valley steps in to help. They provide the crucial funding that is needed to keep the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission moving forward.

It’s not only monetary funding that has been helpful for BBBS Executive Director Terry Dougherty. She says getting to know the Executive Directors of other nonprofits working with United Way has been beneficial, so the staff at BBBS can direct children and their families to other resources they might need.

“It’s really helpful to know where to send a family who needs food to get food, or for housing support, or mental health resources. This, in turn, allows us to focus on what we do best. We do one-to-one mentoring. That’s what we do. The other agencies know that about us and we receive referrals from them for kids who will benefit from our program. It helps to be around the same table as everyone else, striving to make a difference in this community,” Dougherty said.

Board member Patrick Wilson has been a Big Brother to his Little, Quinn, for seven years. He says there’s no better feeling than knowing you can make a positive influence in the life of a young person.

“By supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters, you can directly impact the youth in our community. You can help influence their lives and help them. Hopefully, if we’re doing it right, we can help their path in life, which is going to help their children and grandchildren down the line. You’re going to have an impact on the youth that changes their life and makes our whole community stronger down the road,” Wilson said.

