Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County leaders say the roads you travel on are one of their top priorities. At over 24 million dollars roads and bridges is a large component of Brazos County’s budget.

County commissioners met Tuesday to take the necessary steps to adopt regulations that will effectively decrease the amount of damage occurring to roads, bridges, and culverts.

Officials with the Brazos County roads and bridges department say oversized vehicles have caused a significant amount of damage to the roads, bridges, and culverts. The reparations of which, come at a substantial cost to the county and taxpayers.

Brazos County judge Duane Peters says hopefully today’s order from the county will help relieve the stress on roads.

“It requires that a permit be received by that company that’s going to be using overweight trucks and if they don’t have it and they’re over that 30,000 pounds then there is a fine that can be put in place up to $500,” said Peters.

The order excludes emergency response vehicles, vehicles used in the agri-business industry, concrete ready-mix vehicles, and solid waste disposal vehicles.

Brazos County Engineer Prarthana Banerji says county roads are designed to last over 30 years but won’t if roads are continually weighed down by oversized vehicles. Banerji says the majority of the issues are in precinct two near oil fields.

“Roads are important because you know they get people from one place to another and if the infrastructure doesn’t perform to the level it needs to then that stifles growth,” said Banerji. “when you’re talking about something that is not designed to carry that much load you are looking at a life way less than that.”

The complete order from the Brazos County Commissioners Court can be read below.

WHEREAS, Brazos County is responsible for the maintenance of 479 miles of road and 70 different bridge class structures, while working within the constraints of a marginal annual budget; and WHEREAS, oversized commercial vehicles repeatedly driving on County roadways causes a significant amount of damage to the roads, bridges and culverts. The reparations of which, come at a substantial cost to Brazos County; and WHEREAS, the Brazos County Commissioners Court wishes to adopt regulations to effectively decrease the amount of damage occurring to the County’s roads, bridges and culverts. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDERED by the Commissioners Court of Brazos County that the following regulations shall govern the operation of vehicles on and over roads in the unincorporated areas of Brazos County: A. No vehicle or combination of vehicles, shall be operated on or over any road, bridge or culvert which is maintained by Brazos County, with a gross weight greater than 30,000 pounds or with a weight greater than 10,000 pounds on any one axle. The weight limitations of this section do not apply to emergency response vehicles, vehicles used in the agri-business industry, concrete ready-mix vehicles and solid waste disposal vehicles. Vehicles may not exceed the manufacturer’s gross vehicle weight capacity or axle design. B. The Brazos County Commissioners Court may issue permits for the transportation by motor vehicles over roads in Brazos County, Texas (other than State or Federal Highways, and roads and streets within the boundaries of an incorporated municipality), of overweight, oversized or over-length commodities which cannot be reasonably dismantled. C. The Brazos County Commissioners Court may require a bond issued by a Texas company to be executed by an applicant in an amount sufficient to guarantee the payment of any damages to any road and bridge or culvert sustained as a consequence of the transportation authorized by permit. D. It shall be unlawful, and constitute a criminal misdemeanor offense, for any individual person, corporation, business or association to drive, operate, or move, or cause permit to be driven, operated or moved on any county road, any vehicle which in any respect exceeds the weight limitations set forth in Section A without holding a valid permit issued by Brazos County. E. Any individual person, corporation, business or association who violates this Order or fails to comply with its provisions shall, upon conviction, be punished by a fine in any amount not to exceed $500.00 and each and every violation of this Order shall constitute a separate and distinct offense hereunder. F. All the provisions of this Order are hereby declared to be severable, and if any provision herein is judicially declared to be invalid or unconstitutional, such judicial declaration shall not invalidate or affect the remaining provisions of this Order which will remain in full force and effect. G. This Order shall be published twice in a newspaper in Brazos County, Texas and thereafter said Order, and its adoption and publication shall become operative and effective on all roads, bridges and culverts maintained by Brazos County, Texas.

