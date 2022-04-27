Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County leaders say the roads you travel on are one of their top priorities. At over 24 million dollars roads and bridges is a large component of Brazos County’s budget.
County commissioners met Tuesday to take the necessary steps to adopt regulations that will effectively decrease the amount of damage occurring to roads, bridges, and culverts.
Officials with the Brazos County roads and bridges department say oversized vehicles have caused a significant amount of damage to the roads, bridges, and culverts. The reparations of which, come at a substantial cost to the county and taxpayers.
Brazos County judge Duane Peters says hopefully today’s order from the county will help relieve the stress on roads.
“It requires that a permit be received by that company that’s going to be using overweight trucks and if they don’t have it and they’re over that 30,000 pounds then there is a fine that can be put in place up to $500,” said Peters.
The order excludes emergency response vehicles, vehicles used in the agri-business industry, concrete ready-mix vehicles, and solid waste disposal vehicles.
Brazos County Engineer Prarthana Banerji says county roads are designed to last over 30 years but won’t if roads are continually weighed down by oversized vehicles. Banerji says the majority of the issues are in precinct two near oil fields.
“Roads are important because you know they get people from one place to another and if the infrastructure doesn’t perform to the level it needs to then that stifles growth,” said Banerji. “when you’re talking about something that is not designed to carry that much load you are looking at a life way less than that.”
The complete order from the Brazos County Commissioners Court can be read below.
