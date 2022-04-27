Advertisement

Brazos County leaders approve trailer mounted license plate readers at the request of the sheriffs office

License Plate Reader
License Plate Reader(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County leaders continue their focus on public safety.

Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to approve a multiple-use agreement between the Brazos County Sheriffs’ Office and TxDot for mounted license plate readers.

According to court documents the trailer-mounted license plate readers will be used on State Highway 21, State Highway 6, and State Highway 30 in Brazos County.

The installation of these cameras comes at a time when crime is a major concern and focus.

Brazos County as with many areas in the state and country has seen its share of car break-ins, catalytic converter thefts, and stolen vehicles. County commissioners hope this new tool at the sheriff’s office’s disposal will help deter those crimes and more.

License plate readers have been credited with thwarting many crimes across the state and country. These devices scan every plate and car that passes them. They can help police track down stolen cars, arrest people on outstanding warrants find missing children and adults from amber and silver alerts and even track criminals in real-time.

“If they know that here in Brazos County we’re enforcing the laws and I think that’s with the sheriff’s office and the two cities,” said Duane Peters Brazos County Judge. " I think that’s something that all of us try to do, you know, put the pressure on those criminals and try to keep them from coming here to do whatever crime they have planned.”

There is no officials date on when these cameras could go into operation. The Brazos County Sheriffs Office was unavailable for an on-camera interview in reference to the new cameras.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police identify victim in deadly weekend crash
Over 800 BTU customers without power
Editor and longtime employee of The Eagle Darren Benson was laid off and his name was removed...
Lee Enterprises lays off editor of The Eagle, will consolidate role to Waco
The campaign will feature the construction of an Academic and Wellness Center, Football Indoor...
Centennial Campaign to transform academic, athletic experience for Texas A&M student-athletes
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
The Salvation Army
Be a Hero with United Way: A look at the Salvation Army
Health for All continues to provide healthcare services to uninsured residents
The clinic runs on donations, volunteers, and partners like The United Way.
Health for All continues to provide healthcare services to uninsured residents