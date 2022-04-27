Bryan police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for a 14-year-old girl that went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Natalia Alvarado was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway around 12:40 p.m. Authorities say they believe she’s still in the local area, possibly with another juvenile.

Alvarado is 5′2″ with dark, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. The teen has braces and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, white shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Natalia Alvarado’s location should contact local authorities.

