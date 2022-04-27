Advertisement

Bryan police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway
Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for a 14-year-old girl that went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Natalia Alvarado was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway around 12:40 p.m. Authorities say they believe she’s still in the local area, possibly with another juvenile.

Alvarado is 5′2″ with dark, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. The teen has braces and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, white shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Natalia Alvarado’s location should contact local authorities.

#MissingChild 14 year old Natalia Alvarado was last seen on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at approximately 12:40 pm in the...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Editor and longtime employee of The Eagle Darren Benson was laid off and his name was removed...
Lee Enterprises lays off editor of The Eagle, will consolidate role to Waco
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
Rainfall reports from across the Brazos Valley Monday, April 25th
Monday’s record rainfall brought the Brazos Valley the second wettest day of 2022

Latest News

You can support Big Brothers Big Sisters in their mission by donating to United Way of the...
Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to add staff, continue fostering relationships
The Jack Threadgill Vocational Training Program is available through S.O.S. Ministries
Be A Hero: United Way’s partnership with S.O.S. Ministries
The Sexual Assault Resource Center receives funding from the United Way of the Brazos Valley...
Sexual Assault Resource Center relying on community’s support after budget cuts
Texas Ramp Project
The Texas Ramp Project builds freedom for the homebound