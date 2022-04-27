Advertisement

Cougars win opener of ‘Sametown Showdown’ 6-4

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars picked up a 6-4 win Tuesday night over A&M Consolidated at Tiger Field in a District 19-5A game with playoff implications.

With the game tied at 1 in 4th, College Station scored 2 runs on Dalton Carnes’ blooper to left that got past the outfidelder allowing Blake Binderup and Aidan DeLeon to score to make it 3-1.

The Cougars will extend their advantage in the 6th on Tyler Abdallas’ singles to left driving in Carnes to make it 5-1.

A&M Consolidated answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th. Chase Sodolak with the bloop single to center that will bring Carson Kerbel home sliding, but Max Childress will come on in relief and pick up the save.

Ryland Urbanczyk picked up the win for College Station striking out 7 in 5 2/3 innings while allowing a pair of earned runs.

Game 2 of the ‘Sametown Showdown’ will be Friday at 7pm at Cougar Field.

