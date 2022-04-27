Denim Day 2022: Raising awareness and showing support for sexual assault survivors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People across the world are making a fashion statement on Wednesday, April 27. Denim Day is an effort to show support for survivors and raise awareness about sexual assault violence.

Denim Day first started in 1999, and it’s observed on the last Wednesday of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center has been promoting the efforts locally and encouraging people to take pictures and share them on social media.

The nonprofit is a resource for survivors across the Brazos Valley. Their 24 Hour Hotline number is (979) 731-1000.

