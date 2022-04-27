Advertisement

Denim Day 2022: Raising awareness and showing support for sexual assault survivors

By Karla Castillo
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People across the world are making a fashion statement on Wednesday, April 27. Denim Day is an effort to show support for survivors and raise awareness about sexual assault violence.

Denim Day first started in 1999, and it’s observed on the last Wednesday of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center has been promoting the efforts locally and encouraging people to take pictures and share them on social media.

The nonprofit is a resource for survivors across the Brazos Valley. Their 24 Hour Hotline number is (979) 731-1000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Editor and longtime employee of The Eagle Darren Benson was laid off and his name was removed...
Lee Enterprises lays off editor of The Eagle, will consolidate role to Waco
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids
Rainfall reports from across the Brazos Valley Monday, April 25th
Monday’s record rainfall brought the Brazos Valley the second wettest day of 2022
property tax increase
Increased property values impact property owners in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

4/27
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 4/27
Cryptocurrency.
‘Putting a stake in the ground,’ Fort Worth first US city to mine Bitcoin
Health for All continues to provide healthcare services to uninsured residents
The clinic runs on donations, volunteers, and partners like The United Way.
Health for All continues to provide healthcare services to uninsured residents