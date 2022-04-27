Health for All continues to provide healthcare services to uninsured residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Inside a small office building on East 29th Street in Bryan, lives are being saved every day.

There’s a portion of our population here in the Brazos Valley who, for one reason or other, don’t have health insurance and we all know how quickly medical costs can add up, especially if you have health problems.

That’s where Health For All helps out.

“We are a free clinic for the low-income uninsured of the Brazos Valley, so I tell people to think of us like Doctors Without Borders locally,” says Executive Director Liz Dickey. “We use volunteers to provide basic and critical medical care to people who sort of fall through the cracks and usually make too much money for government programs or existing health care coverage and not enough money to actually pay for health care out of pocket.”

The full-service clinic has seen an uptick in needs because of the pandemic and now inflation.

“We saw our waitlist grow. We’ve always been able to take care of the need and suddenly we’re inundated with people who needed help,” says Dickey.

The clinic runs on donations, volunteers, and partners like The United Way.

“The United Way is incredible. What they do is take people who want to make a difference, who don’t necessarily have the platform or the leverage to do it single-handedly, really, and combine all of that power together to really move the needle on the important issues in our community,” said Dickey.

“The United Way is a voice for us. They’re a network for us. They’re a fundraiser for us and they also listen to our feedback. So, when they’re giving grants out if we say the biggest problem is we need to pay our staff, they allow us to use that funding for those purposes where a lot of times funders may have restrictions that don’t let us do what we need to do the United Way steps in and fills that need all the way around.”

The clinic’s major fundraiser Dance For The Health Of It returns this Saturday after being canceled for the last two years.

“Dancing For the Health of It is our version of Dancing With the Stars, featuring local celebrities and community leaders who dance with their instructors to compete for the coveted mirror ball trophy, bragging rights, and of course to raise funds for the clinic,” said Dickey.

News 3′s Fallon Appleton will be competing in a dance-off against others all to help raise money.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.