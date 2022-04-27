How iconic charities like Red Cross and United Way are partnering to meet the needs of Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Heart of Texas American Red Cross are two of the Brazos Valley’s most iconic nonprofits.

When disaster strikes in the area a simple call to 211 and the American Red Cross can almost guarantee the emergency situation you’re facing will get better. Whether it’s a fire, winter weather, tornado, or housing situation you can count on both nonprofits to step up and help the residents of the Brazos Valley.

Brazos Valley leaders say the region would not be the same without the Red Cross and the United Way. They reflect on just a few moments in Brazos Valley’s recent history when the duo made a difference in the community.

January 31, 2021, a time of uncertainty, just 24 hours before the Brazos Center would transform into a vaccination hub and provide over 1,000 COVID-19 doses a day. County leaders turned to the Red Cross, United Way and others to care for the community.

“The American red cross has always been there to help out in times of need,” said Brazos County Vaccine Hub Administrator Jim Stewart. “If an apartment building burns down the American Red Cross is there. If there’s a weather crisis the American Red Cross is there.”

“They were right there with us, they were arranging for volunteers, volunteer vaccinators, volunteer traffic directors, volunteer registration folks, it would have been very, very difficult and if we had to pay for that help it would have been a pretty extensive cost to the Brazos Valley,” said Stewart.

February 15, 2022, 37 people including children were displaced by a fire that ripped through a hotel in Caldwell. The Red Cross and United Way responded in a major way, standing on the front line with first responders.

“The American Red Cross and United Way, they come in when some of the worst things are happening,” said John Pollock, Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy.

On March 22, 2022, an ef-1 tornado touched down along Highway 190 and 21 in Madisonville, displacing several residents.

“Just anything that you can imagine that can devastate a person, you know those two organizations are there to provide a lot of comfort in a time when things are falling apart and people have lost absolutely everything,” said Pollock.

In order for the Red Cross and United Way to continue to be there, they need the support of the community.

Red Cross Executive Director A.J. Renold says the two partnerships work great because of the respect they have for one another, constant communication, and the love they both share for the community.

“We are on speed dial they’re very responsive to us, friendly, and collaborative and that’s what we need in all of these situations but to serve the community we have to all be working together,” said Renold.

You can make a difference and Be a Hero like these iconic nonprofits by making a donation to ensure they can continue to offer their services for the community.

