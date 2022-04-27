Kent Moore celebrates 50 years of business with vendors, family & employees

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the most recognized business names in the Brazos Valley is celebrating 50 years of success.

Kent Moore Cabinets hosted a celebration this past Saturday for its employees and their families at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

An estimated 1700 guests were there to enjoy a day full of music, entertainment, food, games, and fun for all ages.

When asked about his success and his employees, Mr. Moore said, “I think it boils down to that, it’s more than just a job. I think most people want to be part of something. It gives the job meaning. Regardless of what part you play; if we didn’t need you there — you wouldn’t be there. For them [ the employees] to realize that there are a lot of other families depending on them to get their job done, it’s really bigger than any one of us, and that’s really a culture we have tried to build and I think we have done that.”

Moore has more than 600 employees and says he’s proud of his team and was thrilled to celebrate the 50th year anniversary with all those who have helped make it possible.

“It’s feeling like you are part of something bigger. I go over there and look at what we all do and I’m amazed. Fifty kitchens are going to come out of this building today. We’re going to load up ten trucks and they will go across the state of Texas today. I’m proud of that. I’m proud that we have been able to keep that going,” said Moore.

Kent Moore Cabinets’ headquarters are in Bryan but they have locations across the Houston area, Waco, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

