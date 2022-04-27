New mural featuring former A&M students at Memorial Student Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new mural can be found in the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center, that is spreading positivity for current and former students.

The artwork is located near the Department of Multicultural Services and is intended to represent people on campus over the years and promote positive energy.

In the faces on the mural is a 2021 A&M graduate, who was heavily involved on campus during her time at TAMU. But Jabreon Jackson had no idea this was happening.

“I got a text from someone who’s currently in the higher education program...and she just sent me a picture of the mural so I’m zooming in and thinking there’s no way, there’s no way that’s me and of course it was, I started thinking how is this possible and really honestly just felt honored to be I guess displayed in this way,” Jackson said even the placement is perfect to represent her time on campus. “Knowing how much I was involved on campus and how many memories and how many changes happened in my personal life happened right there in that hallway or in those offices surrounding that hallway and in the department of multicultural services.”

Jackson was involved with Fish Camp, new student orientation, Excellence uniting Culture, Education, and Leadership (ExCEL) and held the title: Miss Black Texas A&M University.

She said she hopes the new mural shows other students that they belong.

“Representation is really important. It’s really disheartening sometimes to go places and not see anyone that looks like you or be the only black face in a space where you might not feel as included so to have something like this especially that is by someone who is in the community is really impactful and really important,” she said.

A current TAMU sophomore, Fiona Yemane, saw the process of the mural and spoke with the artist, Yehimi Cambron about the project.

Now, she walks past the final product often, being reminded of her place on campus.

“It definitely makes campus feel more welcoming, the DMS is like a huge safe space for students so seeing that they want to expand it and make it more open for the people of color on campus it was just really heartwarming, really welcoming,” Yemane said. “I think it shows that history is still happening, and I’ve met a lot of my friends at the DMS so it’s cool to know like generations and generations of aggies have experienced similar things.”

