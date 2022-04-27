Advertisement

Organization gives nearly $1 million in assistance to Brazos County families over the last two years

Many Brazos County residents received assistance for bills and other essentials during the pandemic.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The pandemic caused many families to seek financial assistance for the first time, and in 2020, Brazos Valley’s Catholic Charities of Central Texas gave $239,000 in assistance to 2,000 individuals and families.

The organization saw just about the same numbers in 2021. This was made possible because of the financial support from the United Way of the Brazos Valley, which has been a long-time partner.

Along with financial assistance for things like bills, the organization offers counseling services, disaster response, immigration legal services and veteran services. The organization also has a parenting and pregnancy program that’s supported by the United Way.

In January, Catholic Charities of Central, with the United Way’s help, gave 317 families diapers, wipes and hygiene kits during the organization’s annual Giving Day.

“I really appreciate what they do, and I just want to say that we’re thankful to be able to serve this community cause this community’s gonna continue to grow,” Catholic Charities of Central Texas’ Brazos Valley director John Paci said. “The needs will continue to grow, and we want to be able to continue to grow with that.”

