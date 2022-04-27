Pandemic, inflation halt therapies for children, adults

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Krystle Richard’s 10-year-old son was born deaf and has a cochlear implant. Richards said he’s able to hear, but things can sound computerized.

Last year, she brought him to the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center to receive speech therapy. The mother said she has already seen a drastic difference in her son.

“He’s more outgoing,” Richards said. “He talks to people a lot more. He used to be real quiet and not say anything.”

The rehabilitation center serves people of all ages and disabilities and offers physical, speech and occupational therapy services.

Before the pandemic, many children and adults attended weekly therapy appointments. Many attended more than one therapy session a week, but the pandemic put a pause on this, according to the center’s CEO Aline Fifer.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw a lot of people lose their jobs,” Fifer said. “Many of our patients lose their employer-sponsored insurance.”

The United Way of the Brazos was one of the organizations that provided funds to help families and adults in this situation resume their therapy services.

“We serve folks who don’t have insurance, have exhausted their benefits or are in between jobs and have no other type of insurance coverage,” Fifer said.

Partnering with the United Way has proven to be beneficial as parents like Richards are able to see their children make continual progress towards a better future.

“He’s gonna go far,” Richards said. “He’s gonna be my one that’s probably gonna be a doctor or something. More than what momma is.”

