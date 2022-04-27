Advertisement

Prenatal Clinic depends on community support to provide services to women

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Healthcare can be pricy, but nonprofit organizations are working hard to ensure no one falls on hard times while preparing to have a baby.

The Prenatal Clinic in Bryan receives grants from the United Way of Brazos Valley to support women going through pregnancy. The Executive Director, Lynn Clary Yeager, said the clinic depends on community support in order to help women in the Brazos Valley through pregnancy at little or no cost to them.

“Our services are limited to low-income women; we provide extraordinary healthcare to pregnant women throughout their pregnancy and also delivery and we also have a very extensive health education program,” Yeager said.

One big help is the United Way of the Brazos valley. The Prenatal Clinic is one of 26 partner organizations relying on grants.

“The United Way gives us the opportunity to have staff on site that can help our patients with gaining resources and gaining information so that they can have a healthy pregnancy,” Yeager said. “It really supports our health education program in making sure that our patients have access to information.”

Without community support, this assistance would not exist, which is something Yeager says is vital for these women and their babies.

“The United Way and Prenatal Clinic are here to provide those services and without the help of the general support of our community, this just wouldn’t be able to happen,” Yeager said.

To donate, text Hero2022 to 41444 or go to uwbv.org/beahero.

