Reinforcements From Wharton County Junior College Join the 2022 Bombers

Bryan-College Station, Texas (April 27, 2022)- The Brazos Valley Bombers welcome a collection of players from Wharton County Junior College as the team continues to fill out the roster. Right-handed relief pitcher/infielder AJ Kostic, shortstop Jake Rabe, and two outfielders Will Lee and Brayden Evans will be playing for the Bombers this summer!

The Bombers welcome sophomore RHP from Phoenix, Arizona AJ Kostic! The infielder turned pitcher is an extremely dynamic player, with the ability to light up the plate with his bat, make plays in the field with his glove, and dominate games from the mound with his pitching. Kostic is having a terrific season for the Pioneers, tied for the team’s 3rd best batting average with a .346 through 107 at-bats. Kostic has 3 HRs with 24 RBIs and an on-base % of .507, 2nd highest on the team. When it comes to his pitching, Kostic has 42 Ks this season through 40 innings pitched. Expect Kostic to be a versatile asset to the team this summer!

The next Wharton County Pioneer to join the Bombers roster is a true freshman right fielder from Pearland, Texas, Brayden Evans! Evans has been an unstoppable force in the outfield this season for the Pioneers with the 2nd most putouts on the team with 125 on 133 total chances to give him a .985 fielding percentage. Evans is just as effective from the plate as he is in the outfield, batting at a .315 average with 4 home runs and 35 RBIs on 48 hits. Prior to WCJC, Evans was a standout high school recruit, leading his team in the majority of offensive categories as well as taking on a pitching role at First Baptist Christian Academy.

Next up, sophomore left fielder from Spring, Texas Will Lee is joining the Bombers for the summer! The 6′2″ outfielder has a stellar bat and some serious speed, leading his conference in triples with 5. Lee is tied with AJ Kostic for the 3rd best batting average with a .346 average through 156 at-bats, with 54 hits, 6 HRs, 42 RBIs, and 2nd most on the team. Kostic carries the heavy hitter for the Pioneers, with the team’s 2nd highest slugging percent of .590. Don’t let Lee’s large frame fool you, the outfielder has incredible speed and athleticism, capable of covering a large amount of ground in the outfield to make plays.

Lastly, the Bombers are excited to welcome Jake Rabe, a true freshman shortstop from Corpus Christi, Texas, to the team! The first-year starter has quickly become a center point of the Pioneer’s infield, playing in 46 out of Wharton County’s 52 total games. Rabe leads the Pioneers in assists on outs with 86, 17 more than the next player. The 19-year-old right-hander, capable of switch-hitting, currently has a .261 batting average with 39 hits and 31 RBIs. The Bombers are eager to watch this young talent come into his own this summer.

Stay tuned throughout the preseason as the Bombers continue to announce their 2022 summer roster! The Bombers are gearing up for the most exciting and action-packed season yet!

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers 2022 season, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.