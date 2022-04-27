Russia’s response to latest aid being sent to Ukraine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid the U.S. and NATO’s commitment to helping Ukraine in the war, Russia is doing everything in its power to disrupt the flow of weapons into the country. KBTX’s Chief Political Correspondent Greta Van Susteren joined First News at Four to discuss how Russia has reacted to the U.S.’s continued support of Ukraine.

In an effort to stop military supplies from the west from getting into the country, Russia has been bombing Ukrainian train stations.

Other than these actions, the response communicated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was rather alarming.

According to Van Susteren, he believes the “U.S. and NATO are trying to amp up the war and bring NATO into it,”

Lavrov even went so far as to warn the West about the risks of nuclear conflict.

Putin has not responded particularly well either.

He believes the U.S. “has planned to do more. He calls the U.S. just a bunch of lies,” explained Van Susteren.

While Russia has not reacted well to the West’s increased support of Ukraine, Secretary of State Blinken has testified before the Senate asking for more money to help Ukraine. At the same time, Secretary of Defense Austin has been meeting with about 40 other countries in the last 24 hours with the purpose of getting them to help supply money and greater support.

