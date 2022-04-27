Advertisement

Sexual Assault Resource Center relying on community’s support after budget cuts

United Way of the Brazos Valley provides essential funding for the Sexual Assault Resource Center to continue serving survivors.
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center has been serving the Brazos Valley for nearly 40 years through counseling, advocacy, and crisis intervention services.

SARC provides individual and group counseling to survivors of sexual assault and their loved ones and ongoing support to ensure that survivors have the resources they need as they’re walking through their healing journeys.

“We really act as that end-to-end provider to ensure that survivors have everything that they could possibly need, all of the support and a hand to hold, a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, as they’re walking through that journey,” said SARC Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc.

SARC also has a 24/7 Confidential Crisis Hotline.

In August of 2021, SARC’s budget was cut by more than $260,000, an almost fatal blow to the organization.

“That was obviously a huge impact to our organization to, in a very short amount of time, hear that we were losing a very significant portion of our income,” LeBlanc said.

Since then, the community has rallied behind them.

“We are so grateful for our community for supporting us, for continuing to support us through what this next round looks like.”

The next round of budget cuts could come as soon as August 2022. LeBlanc says with a 45-person waitlist, SARC will continue to need the community’s support to serve survivors in the Brazos Valley. That’s where United Way of the Brazos Valley comes in.

“Of course we all appreciate those dollars here and there, but when it comes through, the power of United Way really making it a simple and easy process for donors to get together, to give locally, and you know that United Way is vetting those organizations and giving back to where it’s really needed,” LeBlanc said.

You can make a donation today by texting “Hero2022″ to 41444.

To learn more about the Sexual Assault Resource Center, click here.

