Texas A&M Earns Top Spot in Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – For the first time in program history, Texas A&M women’s Tennis claimed the No. 1 ranking according in the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, as announced by the United States Tennis Association Wednesday morning.

“To have our team recognized as the number one team in the country by the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25 is quite the honor to say the least,” Head Coach Mark Weaver said. “The Tennis Channel and USTA are two of the largest platforms in our game and their recognition is extremely significant. I am so happy for our amazing team of young women as they continue to reap the rewards of all their hard work. This is truly an amazing accomplishment for our program, and I look forward to getting ready for the NCAA Tournament in the coming weeks.”

The Aggies are coming off their first double conference championship, having claimed the SEC Regular Season and Tournament crowns. A&M went undefeated during regular season play, logging a 13-0 ledger, followed by the program’s first SEC Tournament title. The Maroon & White defeated perennial power programs Vanderbilt and Florida during the opening rounds before sweeping the defending league champion Georgia in the final match.

A&M’s previous record in the Tennis Channel/USTA poll came one week ago on April 20, when the Aggies claimed the No. 3 ranking. The Maroon & White become just the ninth team to earn the top spot in the six-year history of the poll. The USTA and Tennis Channel have partnered to celebrate the best 25 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s programs each week during the spring season. The voting panel consists of experts from around the country, including media members and former coaches.

The Aggies have already punched their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the automatic qualifier from the SEC. A&M will learn its seeding information, as well as the team’s first round matchup in the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m. (CT) on NCAA.com.

