The Texas Ramp Project builds freedom for the homebound

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ramps mostly lead up or down, but for people with disabilities, the Texas Ramp Project hopes their ramps lead to freedom and independence. The nonprofit here in the Brazos Valley is making sure that anyone with any condition is able to enter and leave their homes in a safe way.

Anyone that is in need and can’t afford their own ramp can have one installed and built by the Texas Ramp Project. Their partnership with United Way is crucial to the organization, especially with the current price of lumber.

Texas Ramp Project BCS Coordinator Roy Harrington says the work they do gives the homebound a way to feel a sense of independence.

”It lets people get out of their home and see family, friends and just get out into the neighborhood and even just get to doctors appointments,” said Harrington.

Texas Ramp Project is a statewide organization with chapters all across Texas. The BCS chapter says they build and install around 80 ramps a year.

