Advertisement

The Texas Ramp Project builds freedom for the homebound

Texas Ramp Project
Texas Ramp Project(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ramps mostly lead up or down, but for people with disabilities, the Texas Ramp Project hopes their ramps lead to freedom and independence. The nonprofit here in the Brazos Valley is making sure that anyone with any condition is able to enter and leave their homes in a safe way.

Anyone that is in need and can’t afford their own ramp can have one installed and built by the Texas Ramp Project. Their partnership with United Way is crucial to the organization, especially with the current price of lumber.

Texas Ramp Project BCS Coordinator Roy Harrington says the work they do gives the homebound a way to feel a sense of independence.

”It lets people get out of their home and see family, friends and just get out into the neighborhood and even just get to doctors appointments,” said Harrington.

Texas Ramp Project is a statewide organization with chapters all across Texas. The BCS chapter says they build and install around 80 ramps a year.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Editor and longtime employee of The Eagle Darren Benson was laid off and his name was removed...
Lee Enterprises lays off editor of The Eagle, will consolidate role to Waco
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
Rainfall reports from across the Brazos Valley Monday, April 25th
Monday’s record rainfall brought the Brazos Valley the second wettest day of 2022

Latest News

Be a Hero Telethon
United Way needs a hero, help them provide funds to 26 Brazos Valley nonprofits
Many lost jobs and insurance during the pandemic, but the United Way of the Brazos Valley has...
Families impacted by COVID, inflation able to continue therapies for children with help of community partner
Red Cross Van
How iconic charities like Red Cross and United Way are partnering to meet the needs of Brazos Valley
Many Brazos County residents received assistance for bills and other essentials during the...
Organization gives nearly $1 million in assistance to Brazos County families over the last two years