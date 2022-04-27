Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Iola ISD raises money for Voices for Children

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola ISD’s first annual Jacks Tournament was a success!

The competition raised money for Voices for Children, a nonprofit that provides volunteer advocates for children who have experienced abuse or neglect to ensure they have a safe and permanent home. They surpassed their goal and raised $1,600.

The winners of the tournament were a Junior team consisting of Jack Rice, Joe Leveridge, Brian Crosby, and Easton Evans.

Well done to all of the students, staff, and parents who participated and donated money.

