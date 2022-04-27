Treat of the Day: Iola ISD raises money for Voices for Children

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola ISD’s first annual Jacks Tournament was a success!

The competition raised money for Voices for Children, a nonprofit that provides volunteer advocates for children who have experienced abuse or neglect to ensure they have a safe and permanent home. They surpassed their goal and raised $1,600.

The winners of the tournament were a Junior team consisting of Jack Rice, Joe Leveridge, Brian Crosby, and Easton Evans.

Well done to all of the students, staff, and parents who participated and donated money.

Posted by Iola ISD on Monday, April 25, 2022

