Treat of the Day: Wheelock School House to become Texas Historical Landmark

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 1908 Wheelock School has been awarded a Texas Historical Marker designating the school as a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark.

The marker unveiling and dedication will take place on Saturday, April 30. There will be old photos and memorabilia on display at the dedication.

Things will be swinging at the Wheelock School on Saturday, April 30th as we dedicate our historical marker designating... Posted by Friends of the Wheelock School House on Thursday, April 21, 2022

