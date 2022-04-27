Treat of the Day: Wheelock School House to become Texas Historical Landmark
The school is over a century old
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 1908 Wheelock School has been awarded a Texas Historical Marker designating the school as a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark.
The marker unveiling and dedication will take place on Saturday, April 30. There will be old photos and memorabilia on display at the dedication.
