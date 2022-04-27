Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Wheelock School House to become Texas Historical Landmark

The school is over a century old
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 1908 Wheelock School has been awarded a Texas Historical Marker designating the school as a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark.

The marker unveiling and dedication will take place on Saturday, April 30. There will be old photos and memorabilia on display at the dedication.

Learn more about the school here.

Things will be swinging at the Wheelock School on Saturday, April 30th as we dedicate our historical marker designating...

Posted by Friends of the Wheelock School House on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Editor and longtime employee of The Eagle Darren Benson was laid off and his name was removed...
Lee Enterprises lays off editor of The Eagle, will consolidate role to Waco
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
Rainfall reports from across the Brazos Valley Monday, April 25th
Monday’s record rainfall brought the Brazos Valley the second wettest day of 2022

Latest News

Iola ISD raises money for Voices for Children
Treat of the Day: Iola ISD raises money for Voices for Children
Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School’s Technology Student Association victorious at state competition
Natalie Vasquez won Navasota ISD's 'Best of Show' award
Treat of the Day: Navasota ISD student received ‘Best of Show’ for art competition
The Bryan High School Choir showed off their musical talents and good sportsmanship at UIL.
Treat of the Day: Bryan High School Choir’s musical talent awarded at competition