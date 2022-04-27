Advertisement

United Way of the Brazos Valley hosts watch party for “Be A Hero Telethon”

By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Every dollar counts during the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Be A Hero Telethon.

The United Way partners with 26 non-profits in the area so they can fill a variety of needs from food pantries to faith-based ministries and healthcare. Wednesday there was a special watch party at College Station City Hall for today’s telethon.

There was plenty to celebrate for United Way team members and their partners.

“Everybody is here. We’re just kind of watching the numbers go up during the lunchtime. The noon show. We did a Facebook Live. We just want people to get excited and feel the excitement and the passion that we have about giving back to our community,” said Maggie Montoya Gray, United Way of the Brazos Valley Donor Relations and Youth Leadership Cabinet Coordinator.

Organizers say the telethon comes at a key time for their fundraising efforts.

“It’s kind of the last push of our campaign. It’s kind of the final effort of our campaign this year. You know every campaign is important. Every bit helps us get towards our goals which then allows us to put that money back into the community over the next 12 months,” said Alison Prince, United Way of the Brazos Valley President and CEO.

The United Way partners with more than two dozen local agencies that support the health, education and financial stability of our community.

“We put the event together today to include as many of our partners as we can. Because the more that we see their work the more that the community can see what we do,” said Peggi Goss, United Way of the Brazos Valley, Vice President of Community Impact.

“On the fundraising thermometer I’ve seen gifts as high as $500 and I’ve seen gifts as low as $1. Every single dollar makes a difference,” said Prince. “Every donation really does make an impact on our community. This is just an opportunity for any person in the community to make a gift and make an impact right here in the Brazos Valley through a donation to United Way,” she said.

And there’s still plenty of time to make a donation. Our campaign continues until 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

More information on the United Way of the Brazos Valley can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Editor and longtime employee of The Eagle Darren Benson was laid off and his name was removed...
Lee Enterprises lays off editor of The Eagle, will consolidate role to Waco
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
Rainfall reports from across the Brazos Valley Monday, April 25th
Monday’s record rainfall brought the Brazos Valley the second wettest day of 2022

Latest News

The Prenatal Clinic in Bryan receives grants from the United Way of Brazos Valley to support...
Prenatal Clinic depends on community support to provide services to women
You can support Big Brothers Big Sisters in their mission by donating to United Way of the...
Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to add staff, continue fostering relationships
The Jack Threadgill Vocational Training Program is available through S.O.S. Ministries
Be A Hero: United Way’s partnership with S.O.S. Ministries
Family Promise of BCS
Family Promise of BCS provides shelter for homeless children, families