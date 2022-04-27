United Way of the Brazos Valley hosts watch party for “Be A Hero Telethon”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Every dollar counts during the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Be A Hero Telethon.

The United Way partners with 26 non-profits in the area so they can fill a variety of needs from food pantries to faith-based ministries and healthcare. Wednesday there was a special watch party at College Station City Hall for today’s telethon.

There was plenty to celebrate for United Way team members and their partners.

“Everybody is here. We’re just kind of watching the numbers go up during the lunchtime. The noon show. We did a Facebook Live. We just want people to get excited and feel the excitement and the passion that we have about giving back to our community,” said Maggie Montoya Gray, United Way of the Brazos Valley Donor Relations and Youth Leadership Cabinet Coordinator.

Organizers say the telethon comes at a key time for their fundraising efforts.

“It’s kind of the last push of our campaign. It’s kind of the final effort of our campaign this year. You know every campaign is important. Every bit helps us get towards our goals which then allows us to put that money back into the community over the next 12 months,” said Alison Prince, United Way of the Brazos Valley President and CEO.

The United Way partners with more than two dozen local agencies that support the health, education and financial stability of our community.

“We put the event together today to include as many of our partners as we can. Because the more that we see their work the more that the community can see what we do,” said Peggi Goss, United Way of the Brazos Valley, Vice President of Community Impact.

“On the fundraising thermometer I’ve seen gifts as high as $500 and I’ve seen gifts as low as $1. Every single dollar makes a difference,” said Prince. “Every donation really does make an impact on our community. This is just an opportunity for any person in the community to make a gift and make an impact right here in the Brazos Valley through a donation to United Way,” she said.

And there’s still plenty of time to make a donation. Our campaign continues until 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

