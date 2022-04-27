Advertisement

Family Promise of BCS provides shelter for homeless children, families

The nonprofit relies on funds from the United Way to help homeless families achieve sustainable independence
Family Promise of BCS
Family Promise of BCS(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family Promise of Bryan-College Station is a nonprofit that helps homeless children and their families achieve sustainable independence.

“We serve families with children under the age of 18. It’s a 30 to 90 day program to help them basically get back on their feet,” said Executive Director, Phebe Simmons.

Simmons says the number of homeless children has grown since the start of the pandemic.

“To have a place for a family to be with their children in a private space, that is huge for the community,” said Simmons

Family Promise provides shelter, meals and support services while children and their families are within the program but their work doesn’t end after 30 days. Family Promise stays in touch for an additional two years after a family leaves, providing even more support.

“We really work with them so they can really, truly have their own voice,” said Simmons.

Without their partner, United Way, Simmons said a lot of what they do would be limited.

“They provide resources that’s not earmarked and that’s very important because our families come with different needs, so what the family needs the family gets if we can provide that. United way funds have been there from the beginning, they help us do just that,” said Simmons.

