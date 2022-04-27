United Way of Brazos Valley supporting On Ramp as they give cars to families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Ramp is a local nonprofit organization that works to pull people out of poverty by providing a vehicle.

This is one of the many United Way of Brazos Valley partners who receives grants in order to purchase and maintain these vehicles. The President and CEO of On Ramp, Blake Jennings, said this is a solution to many problems a family in poverty faces.

“That family now becomes a part of the community in a much deeper way. Typically you’ve got more employment, you’ve got more participation in healthcare, religious services, education, you also have savings to the state because there’s less emergency care medically later down cause they can get to the doctor ahead of time, there’s less following up with families who’s kids are missing school so better outcomes there and so it’s a net benefit for the community,” Jennings said.

On Ramp has donated 100 vehicles around Brazos Valley to families in need. This way, they can access those necessary resources in the community. On Ramp relies on donations from the community and grants from United Way.

“The united way has been a partner with On Ramp for years bringing us clients, helping connect us to the community, more recently they’ve become a funding source for us and so their funds help us to be able to buy reliable vehicles and maintain them, it does cost a lot of money to provide these vehicles to the clients that we serve and united way helps us with that,” he said.

Jennings said this is one way to end cyclical poverty. To donate to the UWBV Be a Hero fundraiser, visit their webpage here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.