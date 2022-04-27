Advertisement

United Way needs a hero, help them provide funds to 26 Brazos Valley nonprofits

Don your cape and be a hero during the Be a Hero Telethon
Be a Hero Telethon
Be a Hero Telethon(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can Be a Hero for local nonprofits! As costs rise and we face uncertain economic times, more of our neighbors and the nonprofits that serve them are in need than ever before.

KBTX and the United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. By making a donation today, you’ll help the United Way’s community impact partners serve our neighbors in need.

Here’s how you can donate to the Be a Hero Telethon today:

Why donate to the United Way when you can donate straight to the nonprofits? United Way donor relations and youth leadership cabinet coordinator Maggie Montoya Gray says the United Way makes dollars stretch further.

Each of the 26 nonprofits apply for specific grants that will go towards programs they single out as necessary, the United Way is equipped to take in donations and divide them up between the organizations to make the most significant impact.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Editor and longtime employee of The Eagle Darren Benson was laid off and his name was removed...
Lee Enterprises lays off editor of The Eagle, will consolidate role to Waco
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
Rainfall reports from across the Brazos Valley Monday, April 25th
Monday’s record rainfall brought the Brazos Valley the second wettest day of 2022

Latest News

Texas Ramp Project
The Texas Ramp Project builds freedom for the homebound
Many lost jobs and insurance during the pandemic, but the United Way of the Brazos Valley has...
Families impacted by COVID, inflation able to continue therapies for children with help of community partner
Red Cross Van
How iconic charities like Red Cross and United Way are partnering to meet the needs of Brazos Valley
Many Brazos County residents received assistance for bills and other essentials during the...
Organization gives nearly $1 million in assistance to Brazos County families over the last two years