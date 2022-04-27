United Way needs a hero, help them provide funds to 26 Brazos Valley nonprofits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can Be a Hero for local nonprofits! As costs rise and we face uncertain economic times, more of our neighbors and the nonprofits that serve them are in need than ever before.

KBTX and the United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. By making a donation today, you’ll help the United Way’s community impact partners serve our neighbors in need.

Here’s how you can donate to the Be a Hero Telethon today:

Text Hero2022 to 41444

Donate online at uwbv.org/beahero

Why donate to the United Way when you can donate straight to the nonprofits? United Way donor relations and youth leadership cabinet coordinator Maggie Montoya Gray says the United Way makes dollars stretch further.

Each of the 26 nonprofits apply for specific grants that will go towards programs they single out as necessary, the United Way is equipped to take in donations and divide them up between the organizations to make the most significant impact.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.