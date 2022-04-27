United Way partners with Scotty’s House to help the counseling program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scotty’s House, a local child advocacy center, works with officials to assist victims of child abuse and neglect. This includes providing children and their families with counseling, which is a critical part of the healing process. It’s also a service that relies on funding from the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

According to Cary Baker, the Executive Director of Scotty’s House, the organization is seeing an increase in victims of child abuse and neglect compared to last year. In 2021, the nonprofit assisted almost 700 kids.

Baker says the organization helps with more than just the forensic interview.

“Instead of a child being interviewed by each investigative entity, they come to us, they are interviewed, but that’s not where it just stops,” said Baker.

Following the interview, the organization provides counseling services for both the victim and their non-offending family members.

“One child may be the primary victim, but when we refer to counseling that is sometimes two-three times because we have siblings, we have parents. So one victim for our forensic services could become four or five for counseling,” said Baker. “We realized that when a child has been abused they are not the only ones impacted. The siblings are impacted, [and] the parents, as well. We want to make sure that when those kids are victims that the whole family can get the healing that they need.”

According to Liza Becker, a counselor at Scotty’s House, their approach is one that sets them apart from other agencies.

“We work from a trauma-informed approach with our clients, which is a little bit of a different counseling style,” said Becker. “We are looking specifically at helping children deal with the trauma they have endured and learning how to synthesize that into their life experience and still go on to lead normal and productive lives.”

Baker says this approach helps children move forward.

“It really helps them learn how to get past it,” said Baker. “We are never going to make the abuse they’ve experienced go away, but we are going to help them learn how to live with it and carry it on with them every day as they go through life.”

Helping Scotty’s House provide these services is the United Way of The Brazos Valley.

“All of our services are free to the children and the families that we serve and that’s a big part of the United Way because we have their funding and the community support through United Way to help us provide those services,” Baker said.

It’s one of many reasons why Baker believes it’s so valuable to give to the United Way.

“You affect Scotty’s House. You affect the Twin City Mission. You affect the Prenatal Clinic. There are 26 partners that are affected by that one gift by giving to United Way you are supporting many many nonprofit agencies. It’s a ripple effect in the community, so it may just be one gift, but it is so much more than that.”

At Scotty’s House, Baker says, their biggest need currently is funding their counseling program and they hope United Way continues to be a partner.

“Right now we have about 50 kids on a waitlist for counseling, so those are kids who desperately need help, but we cannot get them in,” said Baker.

“We have five counselors on staff, and we are working with kids as fast as we can, but trauma from abuse is complex, and it’s not something you can have one session and go on and be good,” said Baker. “You need repetitive therapy and that takes time.”

In the meantime, Baker says they are thinking of creative ways to support the children on the waitlist until they can get into the program, but it does not solve the need in the community for more counselors.

