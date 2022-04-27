Advertisement

Vikings wrap up District 12-6A Championship

(KBTX)
By James Dillard
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Bryan Viking baseball team improved to 20-2 on the season and 13-0 in district with a 14-0 win on the road over Ellison. The win tonight clinches the Vikings sole possession of the District 12-6A Championship.

Mason Ruiz took the win on the mound for the Vikings, tossing two perfect innings, striking out four of the six Ellison batters he faced. Kaleb Gott came in to relieve Ruiz, going three full innings, striking out four as well.

Eric Perez lead the Viking offense tonight, two hits and three RBIs, with a two run home run over the right center wall, scoring Rylan Hill who also had two hits and two RBIs. Kyle Kubichek, Kyle Turner and Mason Ruiz all had a hit and drew two walks a piece, with Ruiz and Turner each also getting an RBI as well. Ollie Sims also grabbed a hit and scored a run for the Vikings.

The Vikings finish up district play at home for Senior Night on Friday hosting Harker Heights with the first pitch scheduled at 7:00 p.m.

2022 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings and results
Texas A&M Set for Midweek Matchup with Lamar
Jasinski leads Brenham to 4-0 win over Consol in playoff seeding game
