Women’s Hoops Lands Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year Sydney Bowles

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the signing of the ESPN HoopGurlz No. 37 recruit in the country and the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year Sydney Bowles on Wednesday.

The 6-foot Bowles will be eligible this upcoming season as part of the incoming 2022 class. The Woodward Academy product from Lithonia, Georgia, was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Georgia Girls Player of the Year this past season after averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game. She led her team to a 29-3 record and a second-consecutive Class AAAAA State Championship.

“Sydney is one of the best and most versatile guards in the 2022 class,” Taylor said. “She has a dynamic offensive package that makes her a threat anywhere on the floor. Sydney is someone that is going to not only impact our program on the court, but off of it as well. Texas A&M is the perfect fit for her. I am excited for her arrival and the mark that she will make on the community.”

According to ESPN, Bowles is the seventh-ranked wing player in this year’s incoming class. The four-star recruit was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game Nominee.

Bowles poured in 19 points in the 2022 state title game where her squad throttled Forest Park, 72-44, en route to its second-straight state championship. During her junior campaign, she helped the War Eagles to its first state championship since 1999, scoring a team-high 22 points to clinch the title.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.

