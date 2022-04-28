Advertisement

Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday

Mario Gayton, 14
Mario Gayton, 14(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for another missing teen last seen on Tuesday, April 26.

Mario Gaytan, 14, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan. Authorities say they believe Mario may be with another missing teen, 14-year-old Natalia Alvarado. Both teens may still be in the area, according to police.

Mario is 5′6″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey/black sweater and dark colored jeans when he was last seen.

Anyone with information concerning Mario Gayton or Natalia Alvarado should contact local authorities.

#MissingChild 14 year old Mario Gaytan was last seen on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at approximately 11:45 am in the 2700...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Thursday, April 28, 2022

