Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for another missing teen last seen on Tuesday, April 26.

Mario Gaytan, 14, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan. Authorities say they believe Mario may be with another missing teen, 14-year-old Natalia Alvarado. Both teens may still be in the area, according to police.

Mario is 5′6″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey/black sweater and dark colored jeans when he was last seen.

Anyone with information concerning Mario Gayton or Natalia Alvarado should contact local authorities.

