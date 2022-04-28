Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night after a charter bus rolled over in Waller County.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 at FM 362 according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

21 passengers were on board.

According to authorities, there are no fatalities at this time.

The Waller Police Department is investigating the crash.

