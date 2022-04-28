Advertisement

Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board

Two people were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night after...
Two people were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night after a charter bus rolled over in Waller County.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night after a charter bus rolled over in Waller County.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 at FM 362 according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

21 passengers were on board.

According to authorities, there are no fatalities at this time.

The Waller Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Editor and longtime employee of The Eagle Darren Benson was laid off and his name was removed...
Lee Enterprises lays off editor of The Eagle, will consolidate role to Waco
Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway
Bryan police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Latest News

HERPS store manager says venomous snakes and non-venomous snakes can both have patters, arrow...
Increase in snake sightings has people taking to social media
Greta Van Susteren discusses Russia
Russia retaliates against sanctions
United Way's Ride 2 Health program
Help launch United Way’s Ride 2 Health program by volunteering
Schulte Roofing
Schulte Roofing on why they choose to support United Way