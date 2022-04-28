Advertisement

City Announces April 28, 2022 as “Coach Gary Blair Day”

Gary Blair, Texas A&M women's basketball coach/Former SFA women's basketball coach
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – April 28, 2022, was declared “Coach Gary Blair Day” in the Brazos Valley in honor the longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach’s illustrious career and impact on the community, the College Station City Council announced in a proclamation today.

Blair, who retired from coaching earlier this spring, led the Aggie women’s basketball program from 2003-2022. Best remembered for leading the Aggies to the 2011 National Championship, Blair also guided his Texas A&M squads to five conference title and 16 trips to the NCAA Tournament. The Dallas native finished his career as Texas A&M basketball’s winningest coach, having totaled 444 victories for the Maroon & White. The court at Reed Arena now bears his name, making him one of three women’s basketball coaches to currently have a basketball court named in his honor.

The Hall of Famer finished his career ranked 12th all-time in Division I wins (852). Throughout his 37-year head coaching career, he led his teams to 35 winning season, 30 20-win campaigns, 26 NCAA Tournaments, 18 conference titles, 13 Sweet Sixteens, four Elite Eights and two Final Fours.

Blair’s off-the-court impact has been felt in the Brazos Valley as he has helped raise $1.4 million as part of Coach Blair Charities. He has helped provide extra funding for multiple charities in the Bryan-College Station area and worked closely with Special Olympics-Texas.

