Davis and Benavidez power Rudder past Jordan 7-4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brayton Davis struckout 11 and Chris Benavidez hit a two run homerun in the 6th as Rudder beat Katy Jordan 7-4 Wednesday night at Ranger Field.

Benavidez got the scoring started for Rudder with a double in the first that drove in Will Herd to make it 1-0.

Davis was nearly unhittable early striking out the side in the first and finishing with 11 on the night.

Jordan made things interesting by scoring four unanswered runs to make it a 5-4 game when Benavidez hit his two run bomb to seal itin the sixth. Austin Kaskow picked up the save.

Same two teams on Friday night starting at 7 in Katy.

