Drought Monitor Update: Some improvements following Monday’s rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a soggy start to the work week Monday, the rain that fell across the Brazos Valley has proved beneficial in this week’s Drought Monitor update.

Moderate drought conditions that were in place across the southwestern and far eastern reaches of the area have been trimmed back, now only encompassing the southern portions of Austin and Waller counties. The widespread abnormally dry conditions that were in place across the majority of the area have also been trimmed to mainly include the western half of the Brazos Valley.

ACROSS TEXAS

This week’s update also shows that the Brazos Valley continues to be an area that is doing the best in terms of drought conditions when compared to the rest of the Lone Star State.

The latest Texas Drought Monitor released 4/28. (KBTX)

Extreme and even Exceptional Drought conditions have expanded across West Texas and just west of I-35 near Waco and Austin, where rain is sorely needed to help prevent an already busy fire weather season from worsening.

