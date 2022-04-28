Federal report says housing falls into the unaffordable category in Bryan/ College Station

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Housing prices across the country are rising fast. Many people around the country have watched home prices quickly grow out of reach.

A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta says housing in Bryan- College Station is unaffordable.

When shopping for a home experts suggest not to spend more than 30 percent of your annual income on your mortgage…but for many out there looking for their first home that’s not realistic.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank’s 2022 Index, Bryan-College Station ranks 88.5 on the Home Ownership Affordability Monitor (HOAM) Indexes less than 100 are considered unaffordable.

Home Ownership Affordability Monitor (HOAM) (KBTX)

The median income for a home in Bryan-College Station is just over $57,000 but the median home price is more than double what experts say a homeowner should purchase on that salary.

According to the HOAM report since 2015 Bryan -College Station remained on the negative end of the affordability threshold except for 12 months between March 2020 and February 2021 during the pandemic.

Home Ownership Affordability Monitor (HOAM) (KBTX)

Wendy Flynn, of Wendy Flynn Real Estate Team-Keller Williams Bryan College Station, says the red hot seller’s market is great for sellers but not so much for buyers. She says the average price of a home has gone up drastically in part because buyers are now in constant competition with each other due to the lack of inventory in the market. Wendy says the unaffordable ranking is a perfect storm of factors affecting the housing market for first-time homebuyers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s not the time but you do need to be prepared before you go out,” said Flynn. “A limited number of homes available for individuals to buy and then we also have an extremely high demand and we have an extremely high number of people interested in buying homes.”

Flynn says she expects relief soon and first-time homebuyers should spend this extra time getting prepared for the market to be more favorable.

“What we are anticipating is that the increase in interest rates will slow the activity on the market, more homes will then come on the market and they will not sell as quickly,” said Flynn. “Then at that point at the slightly higher interest rates, I do think that things will slow down enough for first-time homebuyers can enter the market and be more successful than they are right now.”

Despite the current housing trends Clare Losey an assistant research economist at Texas A&M says on the grand scheme of things Bryan- College Station is more affordable than other metro areas.

“On a national scale, Bryan-College Station is definitely more affordable than other similar size metros say on the east and west coast,” said Losey.

Experts predict the fed will raise rates five times this year which could also impact first-time homebuyers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.