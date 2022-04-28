Fire reported at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Someone set fire to toilet paper inside the women’s restroom at Sadie Thomas Park Wednesday night in Bryan.

The Fire Department was sent to the park after witnesses called to report smoke and flames shooting out from inside the facility.

Firefighters said most of the damage inside the restroom is from smoke.

An investigation is currently underway to determine who set the fire.

