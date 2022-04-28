Advertisement

Fire reported at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan

Someone set fire to toilet paper inside the women’s restroom at Sadie Thomas Park Wednesday night in Bryan.
Firefighters said most of the damage inside the restroom is from smoke.
By Rusty Surette and Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Fire Department was sent to the park after witnesses called to report smoke and flames shooting out from inside the facility.

Firefighters said most of the damage inside the restroom is from smoke.

An investigation is currently underway to determine who set the fire.

