Texas A&M Equestrian team recruits each athlete, including those with four legs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Equestrian team has 55 athletes you won’t find on the roster, but you can find them in their stalls.

“[We] just kind of recruit the four legged’s too,” said the head coach of the Texas A&M Equestrian, Tana McKay. “We have a great group of horses with lots of different abilities. Different athletic abilities and different personalities.”

Like every athlete, each horse has their own story, but most had the same path to Aggieland.

“We have about 55 horses and 99% of them are donated,” said McKay.

Not just any horse can compete for A&M, they must meet certain requirements and pass a trial period. The horses, if accepted, compete in the horsemanship, jumping seat, reining and fences events.

“We do four very specific events,” said McKay. “The first thing we look at is are they proficient and do they have the training in those four events and then we want to make sure they have some show experience.”

Freshman Rylee Shufelt donated two of her own top performing horses to the program and says she has never seen them happier.

“I had noticed the caliber of this school and that they deserve top quality horses and I had two horses at the time that needed homes,” said Shufelt. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made for me and my horses.”

Barbara Ann Allen and her husband, Stacy, have donated four horses over the years. She said they choose to donate to Texas A&M over their own alma mater, Yale, because of how impressive the Aggie equestrian team is. Not only how talented the team was but how smart and kind the athletes are as well.

“When I visited A&M and saw how terrific the women’s equestrian program was, I was so impressed,” said Allen. “A&M is number one in the nation most years so they need top horses.” Allen continued to say she was grateful to be apart of the program.

Regardless of how the horses got to College Station, they receive the treatment of champions.

“They have pastures for days out in the fields, they go on the walker weekly, they get turned out weekly. They get ridden by phenomenal girls and I don’t think I’ve ever seen them this happy,” said Shufelt.

