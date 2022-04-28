Kendra Scott opens permanent Century Square store on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The popular jewelry store, Kendra Scott, is opening the doors to its permanent location in Century Square on Friday, April 29. At 10 a.m., customers will get to step inside the new store just in time to find that perfect Mother’s Day gift.

This store location will include Kendra Scott’s Color Bar™ featuring a maroon stone exclusive to College Station, an onsite engraving machine and the brand’s first watch collection. Friday through Sunday guests who spend $100 or more will get a special gift while supplies last, according to Kendra Scott

During opening weekend there will also be a visit from the Tap Truck, a mobile bar service, complimentary calligraphy and a few more surprises.

Opening Weekend Schedule:

Friday

10 a.m. Doors open. Free maroon Elisa necklace or Emilie earrings with your purchase of $100 or more

10 a.m.- 2p .m. 20% all proceeds will be donated to Aggie Women Network. Online supporters can enter code GIVEBACK-BUKWL April 29-30th at kendrascott.com

11:30 a.m. Deluxe ribbon cutting celebration with the BCS Chamber of Commerce

4 p.m.-7 p.m. 20% of proceeds will support the Texas A&M Health Hub. Online supporters of Texas A&M Health can visit kendrascott.com April 29-30 and use code GIVEBACK-BQMOX.



Saturday

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy sips from Aggieland Tap Truck and calligraphy from Olive + Cedar Design. 20% of all proceeds will be donated to support research for finding a cure for Fanconi anemia. Online supporters can use code GIVEBACK-BPZVE at kendrascott.com April 29 and 30.



Sunday

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Trunk Show at the finish line celebration of the Texas MS 150, 20% of purchases will be donated back to the National MS Society.

12 p.m.-2 p.m. 20% of in-store sales will go towards Keep Brazos Beautiful



