Advertisement

Mother charged after children found unrestrained in car speeding at 91 mph

A mother was arrested after Florida police say she was speeding at 91 miles per hour with two...
A mother was arrested after Florida police say she was speeding at 91 miles per hour with two unrestrained children in the car.(Volusia County Sheriff's Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother in Florida was arrested for speeding at 91 miles per hour while her two young children were unrestrained in the car.

Two deputies stopped the vehicle, which was speeding at 91 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone, in Volusia County, Florida, late Tuesday night.

The two children, ages 2 and 3, were asleep without car seats in the front and back passenger seats, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The driver said she was driving from Leesburg to Daytona Beach and that she had left car seats for her kids in a different vehicle at home because she didn’t want to strap them in while they were asleep, according to the deputies.

The deputies said they told the woman that she and both of her children likely would have died if she had crashed at the speed she was driving. She reportedly said she didn’t plan on crashing.

While deputies were talking with the woman, another adult arrived with car seats to take the toddlers home.

Police charged the woman with child neglect and possession of a Schedule IV substance for Tramadol.

She was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The deputies also issued her citations for speeding, careless driving and three seatbelt violations.

Children under the age of five are required to be fastened in a child seat in the state of Florida.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway
Bryan police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board
Mario Gayton, 14
Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
Firefighters said most of the damage inside the restroom is from smoke.
Fire reported at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan

Latest News

Six vehicles were broken into at Pebble Creek Country Club Wednesday.
Police investigating after Bryan, College Station Country Clubs hit by vehicle burglars
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
St. Joseph Health in Bryan
St. Joseph Health resuming pre-COVID visitation policy
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
A basketball coach helped save a teen who was choking in a cafeteria.
VIDEO: High school basketball coach jumps into action to save choking student