Police investigating after Bryan, College Station Country Clubs hit by vehicle burglars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station Police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries at two local country clubs. On Wednesday thieves broke into nine vehicles at Miramont Country Club and six at Pebble Creek Country Club with windows broken. Elsewhere in town, residents Thursday morning woke up to find their tires and rims stolen at a Bryan apartment complex.

Some bits of broken glass remain at Pebble Creek Country Club a day after the break-ins in the main parking lot. One of the victims told KBTX her husband’s truck had the diver’s side window broken, but nothing was taken.

“All the vehicles were locked and then they did start taking belongings out of those vehicles,” said Officer Jonathan Shugart, with the College Station Police Department.

Shugart is with their Community Enhancement Unit and said the thefts happened in the morning.

“We do know that there were a string of burglaries over in Bryan. One of the country clubs over in Bryan. We also know there were a couple burglaries in and around Houston. Very similar fashion,” he said.

Bryan Police say vehicles were broken into at Miramont Country Club on Wednesday during the day.

“I know there was one firearm taken, wallets, some gift cards, loose change and then like I said there were a couple that were broken into but nothing was taken,” said Officer Kole Taylor, with the Bryan Police Department.

Thursday morning in Bryan three vehicles had their tires and rims stolen from a gated apartment complex on Finfeather Road.

“All the vehicles were on landscape-type blocks. All four tires and rims were gone,” said Taylor.

Police say all these crimes are a reminder for neighbors to look out for one another.

“Be aware of your surroundings... We can’t be everywhere so we kind of rely on people to call and let us know when something’s out of the ordinary,” said Taylor

Police do not have suspect descriptions yet for these crimes.

“Lock your car doors, remove your valuables. But I mean this is one of those kind of off the wall things where it can happen during the day too,” said Taylor.

In College Station some of the items stolen from vehicles at Pebble Creek included bags and purses and similar items. Anyone with information on the crimes can contact Bryan Police at (979) 209-5300 or College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.

