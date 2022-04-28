Russia retaliates against sanctions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Russia’s gas company Gazprom stopped natural gas shipments to both Poland and Bulgaria after what the Kremlin called “unfriendly steps” by Western nations.

Greta Van Susteren, KBTX’s Chief Political Analyst joined First News at Four to discuss how this will affect Europe.

Van Susteren explained Russia’s actions saying, “it’s Putin weaponizing natural gas and this is just sort of the beginning.”

The will mostly affect Poland and Bulgaria’s prices because they get a significant amount of natural gas from Russia, but it not going to turn off the lights tonight.

As for the rest of Europe, Van Susteren sees this as a warning.

“Western Europe has always seen Russia as its gas station, so its needs that natural gas,” she explained.

Van Susteren predicts that if this goes on for a long time it will drive prices up higher than they already are globally.

