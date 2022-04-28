Advertisement

Schulte Roofing on why they choose to support United Way

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Josh Schulte and Kandis Martinez of Schulte Roofing, a longtime sponsor of United Way, joined First News at Four to explain why they choose to support this organization.

They have been supporting United Way since Schulte’s father was at the helm of the roofing company.

Schulte says he gives to United Way--and feels others should as well--because “so many people wonder what they can do to help and you never really know what the best way is and [he thinks] that’s why United Way is so helpful is that they can kind of pinpoint that location of need.”

One non-profit funded by United Way that is close to their hearts is Save Our Streets (S.O.S.) Ministries.

S.O.S. Ministries is penetrating neighborhoods in Bryan/College Station and beyond through high-impact programs focused on spiritual and community transformation.

