Simmons, Kolb Earn McWhorter Award Nomination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Peter Simmons of the men’s swimming & diving team and Macie Kolb of the Aggie soccer squad have been nominated for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship.

The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship has been presented by the Southeastern Conference since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes.

Simmons won four letters as a member of the Aggie men’s swimming team and will graduate in May with a degree in mechanical engineering. The College Station, Texas native was the recipient of the Craig C. Brown Outstanding Engineer Award in 2021 and also earned TAMU Distinguished Student honors. Simmons has been a multi-year member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, AD Honor Roll and Dean’s List throughout his career. He served as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in 2021-22, after previously holding the position of Vice President of Selfless Service in 2020-21. Simmons has been recognized for his presence in the community and selfless service, being named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2021 and 2022.

Kolb was named the Texas A&M Bill Erwin Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2021 and 2022, boasting a 4.0 GPA in biomedical sciences. She has earned a spot on the Dean’s List and AD Honor Roll every semester of her career at A&M, and is a multi-year member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Kolb has been named to the COSIDA Academic All-District 7 First Team and received the Texas A&M Lafield Academic Excellence Award in three of the last four seasons. The McKinney, Texas native played in 73 career games, registering 18 points with five goals and eight assists as she helped the Aggies to an SEC regular-season title and NCAA Elite Eight finish in 2020-21 and an NCAA Sweet 16 in 2018.

The SEC provides the league’s male and female McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients with a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship. The 26 remaining male and female finalists for the award will also receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship.

The award recipients are chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from the 14 SEC institutions and are announced in May, as well as honored by the league membership at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida. Last year’s McWhorter Award recipients were Florida women’s swimming team member Savanna Faulconer and Jon Bishop of the Texas A&M men’s track & field and cross country team.

The league will name the 2022 recipients of the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship in early May.

