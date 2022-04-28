St. Joseph Health resuming pre-COVID visitation policy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain low in the Brazos Valley, St. Joseph Health decided to resume a normal, pre-COVID visitation policy. Their Regional Hospital, College Station, Burleson, Grimes and Madison hospitals will implement the policy on Friday, April 29.

The new policy allows two visitors in a patient room at one time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Masks are still required at all times while inside the hospital, according to St. Joseph Health.

Visitors will have to continue to use the specified entrances at each location.

Regional Hospital- Visitors must enter through the main lobby or ER.

College Station- Visitors must enter through the main lobby, ER and outpatient.

Rural hospitals- Visitors must enter through the ER.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.