St. Joseph Health resuming pre-COVID visitation policy
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain low in the Brazos Valley, St. Joseph Health decided to resume a normal, pre-COVID visitation policy. Their Regional Hospital, College Station, Burleson, Grimes and Madison hospitals will implement the policy on Friday, April 29.
The new policy allows two visitors in a patient room at one time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Masks are still required at all times while inside the hospital, according to St. Joseph Health.
Visitors will have to continue to use the specified entrances at each location.
- Regional Hospital- Visitors must enter through the main lobby or ER.
- College Station- Visitors must enter through the main lobby, ER and outpatient.
- Rural hospitals- Visitors must enter through the ER.
