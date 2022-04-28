Advertisement

Texas A&M Athletics Partners with Mays Business to Create AmplifyU

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 28, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Athletics Amplify program has partnered with Mays Business School to create AmplifyU, a custom program that teaches student-athletes to differentiate themselves and maximize their personal brands.

“Since last summer, our AMPLIFY platform has been impactful in providing our student-athletes with the tools to be successful regarding their name, image and likeness,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “I am excited that the program is furthering its scope by partnering with Mays Business School. Mays Business School has some of the brightest business minds that Texas A&M University has to offer, and their insight into the NIL sphere will benefit our student-athletes today and into the future.”

Through the AmplifyU program, participants will learn from Mays Business School faculty as well as former Texas A&M student-athletes and other successful professionals about important business, leadership and legal topics.

In addition, participants will have opportunities to apply what they learn through competitions and other experiential learning activities such as an etiquette dinner, a networking mixer and perspective sessions with former athletes and industry representatives.

The five-day boot camp begins May 16-20, and student-athletes interested in attending can apply here. Each day begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast, lunch and dinner provided. For a full schedule click here.

Participants will have exposure to potential non-institutional NIL partners, as well as network opportunities with faculty, former athletes and industry professionals. A certificate is awarded at the completion of the program and AmplifyU will appear on your transcript as a zero credit S/U course. Successful completion based on participation, attitude and attendance. For a complete program flyer click here.

