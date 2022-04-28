Texas MS 150 to end in College Station for the first time

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Expect a part of College Station to transform into one large bike trail on Sunday. The largest multiple sclerosis fundraiser in the nation the Texas MS 150 bike ride will end at Kyle Field for the first time in its over 30-year history.

Residents can expect to see over 7,000 cyclists near Texas A&M’s campus on Sunday. The event was supposed to come to College Station a few years ago but things out of the committee’s control put a stop to their plans. “2020 we had the pandemic and last year we, unfortunately, had some thunderstorms, so we’ve ordered some unbelievable weather for Saturday, April 30th and May 1st so we’ve checked that box and we’re riding this year,” says College Station Steering Committee member Tom Bevans.

When Texas MS 150 was looking to move its finish out of Austin, National MS Society South Central Chapter President Linda Bates says that Kyle Field was an obvious choice. “For us to be able to finish at such a wonderful space, such an iconic space, and also we needed a community that was going to be welcoming to us and wanted to partner and we found that for sure,” says Bates.

The committee is excited for Texas MS 150 to be a big part of the Brazos Valley for many years in the future.“It brings people together and I call it a big feather in our cap that we now have it and we own it. And we should own it for a long time,” says Bevans

While the event already has over 3,000 volunteers signed up, there is always space for people to help out. Anyone interested in volunteering on Sunday is encouraged to click here to sign up.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.