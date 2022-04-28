Advertisement

Track & Field Hosts Alumni Muster for Regular Season Finale

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams hosts the Alumni Muster for their regular season finale Saturday night at 5 p.m. at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Ninety-Two Aggies are entered to compete in the Alumni Muster, including 25 seniors competing at home for the final time. Other teams entered include Oklahoma, Houston, TCU and other regional teams. Notable Alumni entered include Olympians Bryce Deadmon and Lindon Victor, as well as Aggie professionals Jessica Beard, Michael Bryan and Will Williams.

Saturday’s competition begins with field events at 12:30 p.m., followed by a senior presentation at 5 p.m. and running events starting at 5:30 p.m. The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a free commemorative 12th Man Centennial baton at guest services.

Tickets begin at $7 for adults and $4 for youth.

