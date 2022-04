BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Junior students in Iola ISD had the honor of hearing firsthand from true war heroes and seeing personal artifacts at the HEARTS Veterans Museum in Huntsville.

HEARTS museum prides itself on not being a typical military museum, instead they see themselves as a museum about people.

The junior English classes, who are researching war literature and storytelling, got to hear firsthand from true heroes... Posted by Iola ISD on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

