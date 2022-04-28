Women’s Basketball Signs Janiah Barker; No. 3 Recruit in the Country

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the signing of the nation’s No. 3 prospect of the 2022 recruiting class Janiah Barker on Thursday.

Barker becomes the highest ranked ESPN HoopGurlz high school prospect to sign with the Aggies. The five-star recruit is also the No. 1 forward and was named a McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American. At the McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American games, Barker averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, while leading her teams to victory in both contests.

“Janiah [Barker] is one of the most versatile players in the 2022 class,” Taylor said. “She has an elite offensive skill set along with a next level ability to defend and rebound. What we are most excited about with Janiah is her electric personality on and off the court. You will love her, Aggieland! Her impact will be felt immediately.”

The Montverde Academy (Tampa, Florida) product led her team to its first ever GEICO High School National Championship title this past season. The Eagles won the national championship after defeating New Hope Academy (Landover, Maryland), 61-57. Barker scored eight points and recorded a game-high 12 rebounds. During her senior campaign, the Tampa Bay, Florida, native averaged 17.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 35% from deep.

On the international stage, Barker has experience competing for USA Basketball. The 6-foot-4 forward won gold medals with the U16 National Team and the 2021 3x3 U18 World Cup squad. She also participated in trials for the 2018 U17 World Cup team.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.