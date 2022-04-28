Wooley Named Schutt Sports/NFCA National Freshman of the Year Nominee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M softball’s Koko Wooley is one of 25 student-athletes in the running for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Award, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Thursday.

Wooley leads the Aggies in triples (4) and stolen bases (23), while ranking second on the team in batting average (.374) and runs scored (38). In the Southeastern Conference, Wooley ranks second in triples, fifth in stolen bases and 11th in hits (53).

Her four stolen bases in the Maroon & White’s win over Incarnate Word on April 5 marked the most by an Aggie in a single game since Jamie Hinshaw swiped just as many in 2006. Additionally, Wooley became the first Aggie to record two triples in a game since Amanda Scarborough in 2007.

The La Porte, Texas, native has started 43 of A&M’s 44 games at shortstop this season, reaching base in 38 of those outings.

On May 12, the list will be trimmed down to the top 10 and the three finalists will be released May 26. The 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year will be announced June 1.

