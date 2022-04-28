Advertisement

Wooley Named Schutt Sports/NFCA National Freshman of the Year Nominee

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M softball’s Koko Wooley is one of 25 student-athletes in the running for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Award, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Thursday.

Wooley leads the Aggies in triples (4) and stolen bases (23), while ranking second on the team in batting average (.374) and runs scored (38). In the Southeastern Conference, Wooley ranks second in triples, fifth in stolen bases and 11th in hits (53).

Her four stolen bases in the Maroon & White’s win over Incarnate Word on April 5 marked the most by an Aggie in a single game since Jamie Hinshaw swiped just as many in 2006. Additionally, Wooley became the first Aggie to record two triples in a game since Amanda Scarborough in 2007.

The La Porte, Texas, native has started 43 of A&M’s 44 games at shortstop this season, reaching base in 38 of those outings.

On May 12, the list will be trimmed down to the top 10 and the three finalists will be released May 26. The 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year will be announced June 1.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway
Bryan police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
Firefighters said most of the damage inside the restroom is from smoke.
Fire reported at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
Weaver Named SEC Coach of the Year, Four Players Appear on Women’s Tennis All-SEC Teams
Women’s Basketball Signs Janiah Barker; No. 3 Recruit in the Country
Texas A&M
Simmons, Kolb Earn McWhorter Award Nomination
Davis and Benavidez power Rudder past Jordan 7-4