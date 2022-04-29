2022 Spring Parade of Homes kicks off Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gain knowledge in home trends and see available lots and neighborhoods across the Bryan-College Station area in the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes.

The 2022 spring parade will showcase over 25 different locations for potential home owners to explore.

“[It’s] a good look at what’s happening as far as housing trends, new styles, designs, colors, just different things like that,” said Rose Selman, the Executive Officer of the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association.

This includes lots, too.

“We started this in the fall and one thing we found was that we have a lot of cool, really emerging neighborhoods in College Station. We have Mission Ranch. We have Greens Prairie Reserve among others,” said Dennis McMillin, co-chairman of the Parade of Homes Committee. “Because of the home inventory shortage and having an actual finished, completed home ready to go on the parade, we decided to open it up for the neighborhoods.”

The 2022 Spring Parade of Homes will run from April 30 to May 1 and then May 7 and May 8.

Its hours of operations will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Selman says tickets are $10 with a portion of the proceeds going towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

Tickets can be used on both weekends and can be purchased at any of the homes beginning April 30, online, or on the mobile app, BCS Parade of Homes.

